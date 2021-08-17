Music streaming service Tidal hires Sade Ayodele as global comms head

NEW YORK: Tidal, the music-streaming service launched by rapper Jay-Z and other artists, has hired agency veteran Sade Ayodele as global communications head.

Ayodele started at Tidal in August, months after Jack Dorsey’s Square agreed to acquire a majority stake in the company for $297 million. Artists including Beyonce and Rihanna have retained stakes in the company.

Ayodele was not immediately available for comment, but she updated her LinkedIn profile with her new role.

She most recently worked at Taylor, where she started as an account supervisor in September 2015 and in 2017 was named account director for sports.

Ayodele had a short stint at Ketchum as managing account supervisor for sports and entertainment, before rejoining Taylor in 2019 as account director for sports, entertainment and lifestyle. She was promoted to VP at the agency before exiting this month.

Ayodele, a member of PRWeek’s 40 Under 40 list in 2021, worked on the Super Bowl campaigns of Taylor client Procter & Gamble brand Tide in 2017, 2018 and 2019, which won more than 25 Cannes Lions. More recently, she worked on liquor brand Crown Royal’s campaign that filled media spaces with impactful work by leading Black artists during Black History Month.

Ayodele has also worked at sports and entertainment agency Octagon and at Google.

Last year, Ayodele co-launched Hold the PRess, an organization committed to increasing diversity in PR by calling on agencies to publicly disclose their statistics for hiring women and people of color.