Merge acquires Blue Moon Digital

by Natasha Bach / Added 1 hour ago

Storytelling technology company Merge has acquired digital marketing consultancy Blue Moon Digital.

Blue Moon Digital serves retailers and direct-to-consumer online brands, and offers a range of services to its clients, including paid media, email, SEO, analytics and business intelligence.

The company's services will augment Merge's performance-marketing capabilities, providing clients with a more robust set of ecommerce solutions. They will also build on Merge's existing offerings, which include strategy, creative communications, experience engineering, media and digital platform development, the companies said in a statement.

More broadly the acquisition will allow the combined company to leverage the existing expertise of each, ecommerce and data analytics capabilities from Blue Moon Digital with the content and technology capabilities of Merge, to create an integrated platform. This in turn will help clients drive traffic and transactions, the companies said.

With the acquisition, Merge will grow by more than 20% and the leadership teams of both companies will remain in their current roles. Blue Moon Digital will also bring with it a complementary client roster of dozens of retail brands such as Coach, Kate Spade, and The North Face.

