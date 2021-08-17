Instinctif names digital and creative heads

The former role goes to Rich Rust, who joins from logistics firm DP World, where he led the global digital and social media team and later established a marketing comms function for the digital logistics & technology business.

Rust previously held in-house roles at Nissan in Europe and the Middle East, at Jaguar Land Rover, and at Ericsson. His agency experience includes stints at Ogilvy, Edelman, and Hill + Knowlton.

Anna Younger has been promoted to group head of innovation and creativity, having joined Instinctif five years ago to establish the agency’s UK innovation team.

Formerly head of digital and creative services at professional services firm Infinite Global, Instictif credits Younger with turning her unit into the agency’s hub for advanced analytics and audience mapping, strategic brand development, multichannel creative campaigns, and digital targeting.

Instictif CEO Ed Amory said: “The communications landscape is evolving rapidly and having a forward-thinking, world-class digital offer is central to our ambitions for Instinctif. Rich brings a wealth of experience across digital disciplines and sectors. He joins a powerful existing set of digital practitioners across all our practices, at a time of strong growth for the business, and I’m looking forward to working with him to deliver impactful support for our clients.

"Anna will be working with teams across the business to develop new products to meet rapidly changing client requirements. She will concentrate on developing our response to client focus on data, and on considering how the consultancy model will evolve in conjunction with other professional advisory firms in the future. She will also take responsibility for developing a more creative culture across the group. I’m delighted that Anna has agreed to take on this new and important role.”

Amory became CEO in April, six months after joining as MD from Freuds. LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group, has been Instinctif's majority owner for almost two years.