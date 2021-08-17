London First appoints new corporate affairs chief

The changes to the leadership team come in the wake of John Dickie’s appointment as chief executive in May this year.

Osborne, a former comms director at Which?, joined London First in 2019 and has been promoted from her previous role as director of strategic comms and campaigns. She said: “I am thrilled to join the London First leadership team at such a vital moment for the capital and its recovery. I look forward to working with our members to drive real change in the months and years ahead, bolstering our impact and influence in London and beyond.”

Osborne replaces Barua, who is now the organisation’s director of strategy and policy. Prior to joining London First three years ago, Barua was managing director, corporate affairs, Newgate Communications.

Barua said: “London First has, for many years, led the way in shaping the future of the capital – from spearheading the role of Mayor of London and driving the campaign for Crossrail. I look forward to working with members and allies across the country to drive forward our policy agenda to accelerate London and the UK’s recovery.”

Dickie said: “I am delighted to continue working with Muniya and Laura in their new roles, leading London First. Their passion, energy and drive will help us deliver our mission to make post-pandemic London the best place in the world to live, work, and play for the benefit of the whole UK.”