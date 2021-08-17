Jukebox PR to set up shop in New York

Jukebox USA is a joint venture with music marketing firm Seer Assets - both will be co-owners. The new office will open in New York next month.

Alex Jukes, chief executive of Jukebox PR, told PRWeek: “It’s a formal partnership, we’ve gone in together to launch Jukebox USA. We’ll be doing the PR and they will be doing the marketing across the potential clients that we have over there.”

He added: “We’ve been working together for the last five years and have decided to make it official and fully launch in the US and build a team over there.”

Jukes, who established Jukebox PR in 2008, had originally planned to open up the New York office in March 2020 but the pandemic saw the expansion delayed until this year.

“I am super excited to be coming to America just as the world is starting to open up and everyone can start to celebrate life again. We have huge plans and can't wait to get started."

Seer Assets has been working in the music industry for more than 20 years and is a major player in the North American music scene. It handles marketing for music festivals such as the Electric Zoo Festival and Elrow as well as for music promoters Made Event, all of which Jukebox has also worked for.

Joey Sutera, senior executive at Seer Assets, said: “Having worked with multiple PR agencies as a client, we have a first-hand understanding of the needs that event organisers and artists have in this space.”

He added: “We are excited to join forces with one of the most respected international PR firms from across the pond to deliver real value to our North American clients."