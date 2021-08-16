Abby Smith departs ServiceNow for Intuit corporate comms role

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA: Intuit has appointed Abby Smith as VP of corporate communications.

She started in the role on August 9. Smith's responsibilities include promoting and protecting the company's reputation and brand as a platform that solves consumers' and small businesses' financial challenges. She is managing employee communications worldwide.

Smith joined the financial software company from Santa Clara, California-based ServiceNow, a software company that helps businesses manage digital workflows via a cloud platform, where she was VP of global corporate communications for three years. The company is searching for her successor, according to a ServiceNow spokesperson.

Smith led corporate comms at eBay for almost five years and worked at Cisco for 16 years in public relations and comms leadership roles.

Intuit made another communications VP hire this summer when it brought on Erica Terry Derryck (pictured below) on June 14 as VP of communications for the small business and self-employed group, covering internal and external communications. Derryck said she is focused on leading communications strategy for the QuickBooks brand to drive business growth and brand recognition.

Derryck was previously senior director of global communications at Mozilla, the free software nonprofit behind the Firefox browser. Mozilla did not respond to a request for comment.

Derryck has also worked in communications roles for Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and the office of San Francisco's district attorney.

Both Smith and Derryck are based in the Bay Area. They joined Rick Heineman, VP of comms for the consumer group, who joined the company in 2017. Heineman is responsible for internal and external communications across Intuit products, TurboTax, Mint and ProConnect and companywide crisis and reputation management.

The three VPs report to Lara Balazs, CMO, EVP and GM of the strategic partner group.

Intuit posted $4.2 billion in revenue in its fiscal Q3 2021, which ended on April 30, up 39% from the prior year, as its small business and self-employed group revenue improved by 20% to $1.2 billion and consumer group revenue increased by 34% to $2.4 billion. Net income was up 35% year-over-year to $1.5 billion.