Nyree Wright joins TV One Networks as PR SVP

SILVER SPRINGS, MD: TV One has recruited Nyree Wright to serve as SVP of public relations.

Her responsibilities include developing and managing PR strategies for TV One and Cleo TV, including corporate communications, program publicity, media and talent relations, public affairs, social media, viewer services and investor relations.

Wright said in a statement that she will work to expand and strengthen the Black narrative alongside the TV One leadership team. She could not be immediately reached for further comment.

Wright has worked at agencies including Porter Novelli, MSL and Ogilvy, as well as at Prudential Financial. Most recently, she was a PR lecturer at the University of Florida’s College of Journalism and Communications in Gainesville. She also serves on the Arthur W. Page DEI advisory board.

Urban One, formerly known as Radio One, together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban audiences in the U.S. It owns TV One, a television network serving more than 59 million households.

The company reported net revenue of $107.6 million in Q2, up 41.6% from the prior year, and net income of $17.9 million, an improvement on $1.4 million in the previous year.