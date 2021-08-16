Southern Comfort hires lead UK agency

The Academy's work for Southern Comfort will include experiential, content, influencer and publicity work. It kicks off in September with the whiskey liqueur brand's Pride Boat Party (pictured), with LGBTQ+ collective Sink The Pink, in support of Pride In London’s Unity Fund.

Chris Richards, marketing director at Southern Comfort, said: "This is an exciting time for the brand. We have enjoyed some solid growth and wanted a lead agency partner that would support us as we look to build on the continued recent success. The Academy showed us they had both the thinking and the capability to take our plans to another level delivering across a mix of areas and we are delighted to be working with them."

Mitch Kaye, chief executive of The Academy, said: "This is a really big win for us. To partner with such a renowned brand with current positive momentum and have the chance to help shape the future together is an incredible opportunity and one we can't wait to make the most of."

The account was previously held by M&C Saatchi Talk, whose chief operating officer Ryan Woor told PRWeek that Southern Comfort was a "heritage client" from before the agency's formation last year via the merger of M&C Saatchi PR and Talk.Global. "When the inevitable re-pitch was announced we declined to take part; fortunately it was the only client we decided to move away from post-merger."

Southern Comfort has been owned by Sazerac since 2016, when it acquired the brand from Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman.