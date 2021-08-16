Intrado acquires event management company Hubb

Intrado has acquired event management company Hubb, it said on Friday.

Hubb supports virtual, onsite and hybrid events. The platform streamlines processes while providing insights that can increase engagement and ROI.

The Hubb platform collects, manages and markets event data. The company also offers registration, a speaker management portal, sponsor and exhibitor management, staffing and meeting scheduling, room and session management, call for speakers' management, abstract grading, and an overall content management system. These services are available via mobile app as well.

As part of the acquisition, Hubb's executive team and employees will join the Intrado Digital Media team. The addition of Hubb's services means that Intrado Digital Media will expand its offerings to provide an end-to-end solution for in-person, virtual and hybrid events with an all-in-one platform. Users will have access to event data and analytics across the entire event portfolio.

Hubb founder and CEO Allie Magyar will serve as chief product officer at Intrado. Hubb had been an Elevate Inclusive and Capital Fund portfolio company since 2016.

Events that were already booked with either of the companies separately will not be affected by the acquisition.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.