'Be kind to your writer’s block' – Creative Q&A

How did you get where you are now?

My career kicked off in Silicon Valley, where I always opted to build companies from the ground up. I’m a learning-by-doing type, so throwing myself in the tech start-up world was the perfect place for me to grow. After my last start-up was acquired by ClassPass, I hopped to Levi Strauss to lead customer acquisition on the eCommerce team.

When I moved to New York City I serendipitously met my co-founder, who shared the same point of view on where marketing is headed and the responsibility of marketers to tell more equitable stories. The day after we met, we went for coffee and that's when Scout Lab was born. Nearly five years later we’re a team of a dozen storytellers working with some of the most compelling brands in the world.

What's been your creative career highlight?

While I love working on campaigns, it’s the long-term relationships that we’ve built at Scout Lab that I’m most proud of. We lead PR efforts for Wix, an organisation that has been truly inspiring to support. From massive creative campaigns to platform updates, like its first-of-its-kind accessibility tool, it truly makes the internet a better, more inclusive place.

It’s these long-term partnerships with values-driven brands that truly feel the most gratifying at the end of the day.

...and lowlight?

There have been so many bold ideas we’ve pitched that never came to life. It’s always when clients play it safe on PR-driven brand campaigns that the creative suffers, and it expectedly becomes challenging to break through the noise of the news cycle.

What's your favourite campaign of the past three months (not one that you or your organisation were involved in), and why?

As a member of the LGBTQIA community, June can feel like a giant eye-roll of corporate rainbow-washing. However, I loved Billie’s 2021 Pride campaign. It rewrote traditionally heteronormative fairytales with queer, body-positive protaganists who represent a more realistic and inclusive narrative of womankind. It was an interesting way to express the brand’s value system and was effective in producing meaningful earned media.

How do you solve creative writer's block?

First, be kind to your writer’s block. The worst thing to do is to stew in frustration because you can’t come up with that brilliant line of copy in 30 minutes that’ll win you a Cannes Lion. Second, change environments. For me, that usually looks like taking a walk around Tompkins Square Park and listening to my favourite music of the moment. I find the best way to shift perspective is to physically shift where you find perspective.

How should PR grow its creative prowess?

The best north star for creating strong creative content isn’t just knowing who you want to attract, but also knowing who you want to offend. Good creative should have a clear enemy, whether that’s an ideology, a person or social evil. The best PR-driven campaigns have shown an acute awareness of what the brand stands for and, more importantly, what they stand against.