Aflac alum Catherine Hernandez-Blades joins SAIC as SVP of marketing and comms

Most recently, she was Aflac’s environmental, social and governance and comms leader.

by Diana Bradley / Added 25 minutes ago

SAIC has hired Catherine Hernandez-Blades.
SAIC has hired Catherine Hernandez-Blades.

RESTON, VA: Science Applications International Corporation [SAIC] has hired Catherine Hernandez-Blades as SVP of marketing and communications. 

Hernandez-Blades started at SAIC, which provides government services and information technology support, this month, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was not immediately available for comment on her new role.

Most recently, Hernandez-Blades was Aflac’s environmental, social and governance and communications leader. In November, Hernandez-Blades told PRWeek that she made the decision to leave Aflac. She explained that the company was reorganizing and not planning to fill the position.

Hernandez-Blades joined Aflac in January 2014 as SVP of corporate comms. She was named chief brand and communications officer amid a restructuring of the company’s communications and marketing department in fall 2017. In early 2019, Hernandez-Blades added environmental, social and governance duties to her remit and dropped responsibility for marketing in the U.S.

While at Aflac, Hernandez-Blades worked with My Special Aflac Duck, the focus of the campaign that won Best in Corporate Branding at the 2019 PRWeek U.S. Awards. The anthropomorphic mechanical duck, which is used in hospitals across the country, was designed to be a friend to children battling cancer.

Hernandez-Blades was also named Outstanding In-House Professional at the 2018 PRWeek U.S. Awards. She was also a member of the 2017 class of the PRWeek Hall of Femme.

