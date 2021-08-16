Movers & Shakers: Instinctif, Unilever, Bayer, Ketchum, BT Openreach, PRCA and more

Unilever has appointed Marie Reynolds - a former senior comms manager at the Climate Group - as senior manager, climate comms.

Simon Alcock has left environmental law charity ClientEarth, where he was head of public affairs and campaigns, to take up the newly created role of director of public affairs at campaigning law firm PGMBM.

Mark Bateman, PR manager at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, starts a new role next month as PR & social media manager at safety equipment suppliers Arco .

Bayer has appointed Jeff Donald as innovation communications lead for its consumer health division, based in Switzerland. Donald was previously head of sustainability comms for the pharma giant.

Kathryn Murrell has been hired by BT Openreach as an internal comms manager. She has joined from the Nursing and Midwifery Council, where she was internal comms officer.

Jane Kearney has joined Ketchum in a senior client handling role in its consumer brands team.

Muniya Barua has been promoted to director of strategy and policy at London First, with Laura Osborne moving up from director of strategic comms and campaigns to replace Barua as corporate affairs director.

Instinctif has hired Rich Rust as group head of digital, and promoted Anna Younger to group head of innovation and creativity.

Police Scotland has promoted Carla Callaghan from comms officer to comms lead.

Xampla, a start-up developing based alternatives to plastic, has appointed Katrina Curl, former business director at VCCP, as its first head of marketing and communications.

The PRCA has appointed the following individuals to its Qualifications Board: Genevieve Bosah, University of Hertfordshire; Orla Clancy, AM O'Sullivan PR; Liam FitzPatrick, Donhead Consultants; David Holdstock, Local Government Association; Clāra Lyle, EloQ Communications; Wendy Moran, Manchester Metropolitan University Business School; Dr Craig J Selby, Orchan Consulting Asia; Eva Sogbanmu, JLL; and Sarut Tangteerapong, Vero.

The PRCA has also appointed Lorraine Emmett, managing director of EC-PR, as co-chair of its B2B Group. Emmett will work alongside fellow co-chair Caroline Gruen, associate partner at Milk & Honey PR.

Hanover has appointed Sarah Salter Nash as a director in its corporate practice. Salter Nash, formerly of Teneo and Edelman, is an issues specialist with experience across corporate, consumer and financial comms and will take a leadership role in the corporate team, reporting to Gary Cleland.

The Creative Engagement Group (TCEG) has appointed Dr Jessica Holt as a senior behavioural science consultant. She joins from professional services giant Accenture where she was a management consultant using behavioural science to advise FTSE 100 clients.

Premier Foods, home of household brands including Oxo and Mr Kipling, has appointed Nick Brown to the newly-created role of director of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). Brown, who joins from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, will report to Hannah Collyer, director of corporate affairs.