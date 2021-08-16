Movers & Shakers: Golin, ThinkHQ, Lewis, and more

Golin's Jane Morgan (pictured above) takes on the role as head of client services in Asia, in addition to her current role as managing director in Hong Kong. In this new role she will refresh how Golin delivers work for its clients, working with account teams across the region to ensure they have the frameworks needed to deliver meaningful work. One of her first remits will be creating the Asia Top Client Leadership Programme, aimed at giving exclusive opportunities and experiences to Golin Asia's largest clients. She will continue reporting to Darren Burns, president, Asia-Pacific.

Communications agency Think HQ has announced a raft of appointments across new business, research, digital and PR. New hires include business development director Sam Ireland, research analyst Dr Andre Gulyas, digital content specialist Beaurey Chan, senior account executive Laura Kennewell and account director (PR) Eleanor McLeod. Ireland will take Think HQ's offering to values-aligned commercial clients—a new market for the agency that has until now focused on government and for-purpose clients including not for profits. He brings experience in media sales and marketing including roles with Nine Entertainment and The Guardian Australia. Most recently, he worked in a communications capacity on a United Nations project to reduce plastic waste in oceans. Gulyas will use his expertise in research design, organisational psychology and data-driven quantitative analyses to spearhead a new team integrating research into campaign builds. Chan joins from Columbus where she was responsible for production of content for clients including Officeworks, The Coffee Club and the Federal Government. Kennewell has worked on some of Australia's biggest retail campaigns for clients including Myer, Bunnings and Kmart and also brings experience in the sustainable retail sector. McLeod has worked at the BBC, Cox Inall Change and Yarra Trams.

HMD Global, the manufacturer of Nokia phones and accessories, has appointed Lewis to drive its social and PR campaigns in Malaysia. The agency will provide brand communications and issues consultancy as well as media relations, content creation and monitoring for Nokia within Malaysia. It will also work alongside HMD Global's marketing team to strengthen Nokia mobile's presence within the community.

WorkIndia, an Indian tech-based recruitment marketplace, has appointed Pitchfork Partners for PR counsel. Pitchfork will aim to strengthen its client's position as an organisation dedicated to enabling blue-collar employees find jobs based on their skills.

FleishmanHillard promoted Yisi Liu from senior vice president, senior partner and general manager of its Shanghai operations to managing director China, overseeing all Mainland operations. He has been Shanghai GM since 2018. In addition the company:



• Promoted Shijun Ma, senior vice president, partner and head of FleishmanHillard's corporate affairs team in Beijing, to general manager of corporate affairs in China.

• Hired Helen Shen, based in Guangzhou, as senior vice president and head of FleishmanHillard Greater Bay Area (GBA). She was previously general manager of SPRG Beijing and has also worked for Blue Focus.

• Promoted Norman Li, based in Beijing, to senior vice president and partner, head of consumer marketing in China.

• Announced that Michaela Wang, senior vice president, partner and head of corporate affairs in Shanghai, will add the role of deputy general manager for the office.

• Named as partner Ta Na, chief financial officer for FleishmanHillard China, in recognition of her long-serving dedication to operational excellence.

• Announced that Suki Zhao, senior vice president and head of the agency's sports and entertainment practice in the APAC region, was promoted to head of China operations for BlueCurrent Group, which is a wholly owned sister agency of FleishmanHillard.

WE Communications has appointed Hannah Howlett as director of investor relations to be based in Sydney as part of the agency's Australian expansion of its corporate and investor relations team. Howlett was most recently at Media & Capital Partners where she was responsible for leading comms and investor relations strategies for tech and engineering companies. In her new role, she will lead a 10-strong team as well as provide senior counsel and build the agency's ESG service offering. She will report to Australia MD Dan Woods and work closely with Australia & Singapore EVP Rebecca Wilson. Lauren Nowak, Brian Karlovsky, Evonne Grosso, and Ana Luiza Harrop have also been recently appointed into the corporate and investor relations practice as specialists.

Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) has renewed its PR mandate with Prose Integrated for the fourth year in a row. AMNI is a financial market forum with over 900 members.

Stakeholder communications company Black Sun has appointed Harriet Rumball as investor and ESG communications director. Rumball will focus on helping clients to navigate expectations to incorporate sustainability and ESG-related issues into their decision-making, both strategically and operationally. Most recently, she worked at FTI international where she advised small, mid-cap and FTSE 100 companies in corporate reporting, M&A and IPOs.

Malaysian domain provider Myinc has appointed Ruder Finn Malaysia as its PR partner. The agency will be responsible for strengthening the company's brand positioning, providing strategic counsel, thought leadership, executive profiling, media relations, and stakeholder engagement for various internal and external initiatives. This partnership will also see Ruder Finn focusing on amplifying Myinc's initiatives to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) particularly in their transitions from offline to online.

Following the formation of its integrated team, PRecious Communications has picked up business accounts from Guocoland Singapore, serving as a consultant for GuocoLand Residential's overarching social media strategy and community engagement initiatives. Online broker Tiger Brokers also hired the agency to launch its one-stop mobile trading app in Singapore. Ziptrak, a manufacturer of track-guided blinds, has also expanded its scope from traditional PR to social media remit. Under the agency's consumer unit, recent wins include Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts, Nippon Paint, Traveloka, and Poh Heng Jewellery.

Rupeek, an Indian asset-backed digital lending platform, has hired Pitchfork Partners as its PR and digital consultancy. The agency will be responsible for providing strategic communication and digital counsel to strengthen Rupeek's brand image and enable storytelling that would help increase the preference for doorstep gold loans amongst consumers. It will also drive brand outreach for Rupeek, support business growth and strengthen its brand narrative.

Gamescom.asia, an Asian satellite event of the popular computer and video games festival, has appointed Dify Singapore as its integrated communications agency. The event will be presented as a prelude to the full-scale convention that is set to take place in 2022, when fans and industry can come together in person again. Dify's current roster of clients includes ONE Championship, EMERGE Esports, and Our Tampines Hub.