Edelman APAC COO Bob Grove departs

Edelman veteran Bob Grove (pictured above) will leave the agency after 16 years of service, most recently as chief client and operations officer for Asia-Pacific. Prior to that, Grove was CEO of North Asia and managing director for Southeast Asia.

Grove said in a statement: "Edelman has been like my second home, and I draw an immense amount of satisfaction from my time with the agency. I have had tremendous support from all parts of the business, which has led to success, innovation, and some of our very best work, and I'm equally proud of the way in which we have developed and elevated local talent to become some of our region's most accomplished leaders.

He added that he will be taking a break before deciding what to do next, but he will continue to "cheer on the Edelman team" from the sidelines.

APAC CEO Stephen Kehoe said that Grove has been synonymous with Edelman in Asia-Pacific "as far back as anyone can remember".

"He is rightfully credited with having built the careers of countless colleagues at Edelman, as well as the business. As a superlative client counsellor, innovator and people manager, as well as a long-standing champion of diversity, equity, and inclusion, it will not be easy to see him leave. I know I join all my colleagues in wishing him nothing but the best for the future, and I know he will always be a friend of the firm," added Kehoe.

Grove is also known to be a vocal proponent of gender equality in the industry.