Indian agency Value 360 expands into Singapore

Value 360 Communications, a New Delhi-based agency that specialises in start-ups, is ready for Southeast Asia expansion as it enters Singapore.

To kick off its stint in Singapore, the agency will tap into its client case and identify Indian partner brands in the island-state. It is "already in talks" with some of its bigger clients with offshoots in Singapore. In doing so, the agency said it will lay the foundation for "disrupting the Southeast Asian start-up ecosystem" over the next few months.

At the moment, Value 360 represents a Indian start-up brands including Paytm, Droom, Zoomcar, Practo, and UrbanCompany.

Kunal Kishore Sinha, founder and director of Value 360 Communications, said: "As the Southeast Asian economy is witnessing the emergence of several promising start-ups, it makes Singapore the perfect avenue for our strategic international expansion and we foresee hyper-growth on the horizon for Value 360 as well as its partner brands."

In India, Value 360 has offices in New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai and Hyderabad with a range of sectors in its portfolio including fintech, proptech, lifestyle, and hospitality. In 2017, the agency entered a joint venture with Lewis.