Giovanna Falbo moves from Twitter to lead comms at MasterClass

NEW YORK: Twitter alum Giovanna Falbo is joining MasterClass as VP of communications, effective September 15.

Working from New York, Falbo will report directly to CMO David Schriber. Falbo is the online education streaming platform’s first VP of comms and she will be responsible for all aspects of comms.

On Thursday afternoon, she tweeted the news.

From my first day at @Twitter I was told time and time again: you will never be bored a single day. For the past 3 years, that has most definitely been true. It’s now time for my next adventure - I’m becoming VP, Comms at @MasterClass! — Giovanna Falbo (@giovanna_falbo) August 12, 2021

MasterClass CEO David Rogier also tweeted a message, welcoming Falbo to the company.

So excited to have the amazing @giovanna_falbo join and lead our comms team! https://t.co/Fiqpv9jOH0 — David Rogier (@drogier) August 12, 2021

Falbo joins MasterClass from Twitter, where she was senior director of corporate and North America communications. While there, she headed corporate comms and the North America team for the past three years.

When Twitter's VP of global communications Brandon Borrman left the social network in June, Falbo was selected to lead the comms team until a replacement was named. Earlier this month, Kelly Sims was hired as Borrman's replacement.

A search is currently underway to find Falbo's successor.

Previously, for 12 years, she was a partner at Brunswick Group, where she focused on business transformation and change management, including M&As, IPOs, restructuring and crises. Her clients included major airlines, Union Pacific Railroad, Merck KGaA and AIG.

Prior to Brunswick Group, Falbo worked at Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Sitrick and Company.

MasterClass recently selected Zeno Group as its agency of record. This followed its valuation at $2.75 billion, according to CNBC.

In May, the online education company stated it raised $225 million in Series F funding, led by Fidelity Management & Research Company. This followed closing a $100 million Series E round in 2020, bringing its total funding to date to more than $475 million. The company stated that the capital would support increased content production, international expansion, new enterprises and growth in staffing.