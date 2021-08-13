News

Giovanna Falbo moves from Twitter to lead comms at MasterClass

She brings more than two decades of comms experience to the online education streaming platform.

by Betsy Kim / Added 1 hour ago

Giovanna Falbo is joining MasterClass as VP of communications.
Giovanna Falbo is joining MasterClass as VP of communications.

NEW YORK: Twitter alum Giovanna Falbo is joining MasterClass as VP of communications, effective September 15. 

Working from New York, Falbo will report directly to CMO David Schriber. Falbo is the online education streaming platform’s first VP of comms and she will be responsible for all aspects of comms. 

On Thursday afternoon, she tweeted the news.

MasterClass CEO David Rogier also tweeted a message, welcoming Falbo to the company.

Falbo joins MasterClass from Twitter, where she was senior director of corporate and North America communications. While there, she headed corporate comms and the North America team for the past three years.

When Twitter's VP of global communications Brandon Borrman left the social network in June, Falbo was selected to lead the comms team until a replacement was named. Earlier this month, Kelly Sims was hired as Borrman's replacement.

A search is currently underway to find Falbo's successor.

Previously, for 12 years, she was a partner at Brunswick Group, where she focused on business transformation and change management, including M&As, IPOs, restructuring and crises. Her clients included major airlines, Union Pacific Railroad, Merck KGaA and AIG.

Prior to Brunswick Group, Falbo worked at Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Sitrick and Company.

MasterClass recently selected Zeno Group as its agency of record. This followed its valuation at $2.75 billion, according to CNBC.

In May, the online education company stated it raised $225 million in Series F funding, led by Fidelity Management & Research Company. This followed closing a $100 million Series E round in 2020, bringing its total funding to date to more than $475 million. The company stated that the capital would support increased content production, international expansion, new enterprises and growth in staffing.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Just briefly

Just briefly

Giovanna Falbo is joining MasterClass as VP of communications.

Giovanna Falbo moves from Twitter to lead comms at MasterClass

Dentsu limits payment terms to 30 days for minority media owners

Dentsu limits payment terms to 30 days for minority media owners

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Oscar Mayer listed Hot Doge Wieners on eBay. And then the listing was removed

Oscar Mayer listed Hot Doge Wieners on eBay. And then the listing was removed

Danit Marquardt exits Mattel to start consultancy

Danit Marquardt exits Mattel to start consultancy

Can the CDC fix its COVID communications?

Can the CDC fix its COVID communications?

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

Tokyo's closing ceremony was fitting end to a two-week celebration of sporting inspiration. (Pic credit: Getty Images.)

Olympics restored faith in a troubled world

Influencers want to be paid more than ever. Blame the pandemic

Influencers want to be paid more than ever. Blame the pandemic