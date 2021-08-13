Electric vehicle charging app Bonnet hires agency

It comes as Bonnet looks to expands its app coverage to 70 per cent of the UK’s charge points by the end of the year.

The PHA Group’s entrepreneurs and business team in London and Manchester will support the UK rollout of Bonnet through a proactive and strategic press office, including creative campaigns.

The Bonnet platform uses its tech to aggregate charging networks, show the location of nearby available charging points and offer cost-effective payment bundles for EV drivers. Users can redeem the monthly charging packages at more than 1,400 charging locations across the UK using the app.

Bonnet was launched in 2020 by Imperial College London electrical engineering graduates Patrick Reich and Eliot Makabu, who aim to democratise access to public charging in the UK.

“We’re delighted to be working with The PHA Group, we think they’re a great fit to help us communicate our offering to a wider audience and increase our profile in a rapidly growing industry,” said Reich.

“They showed creative thinking, a grasp of our brand’s ambitions and tone – as well as clearly understanding the EV media landscape. We trust that through our collaborative effort with the team, Bonnet will continue to expand.”

The app also allows EV drivers to share feedback with other users and the operators of charge points, and get notified about changes to the network in real-time.

Mimi Brown, head of entrepreneur and business division at the PHA Group, said: “Bonnet is a really compelling proposition for EV drivers – and it’s vital that the charging and payments process is made simpler and more accessible, especially if we want to tackle urban air pollution and engage younger drivers."