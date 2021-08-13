Labour MPs keener on social media for public engagement than Tories

Half of MPs say their usage of social media has increased during the pandemic, according to new polling from public affairs consultancy DGA Interel UK, carried out by YouGov.

The research reveals MPs’ reliance on social media is growing – with more than half checking their social media more than 10 times a day.

A total of 95 per cent of MPs check social media at least once a day, while three-quarters check in at least five times a day.

Only two per cent of MPs say they don’t use social media, or that their team uses it for them.

The survey revealed a disparity in how Labour and Conservative MPs use social media as part of their roles.

Taken as a group, more than half of MPs (55 per cent) see social media as an important tool for engaging with the public.

But that figure stands at 65 per cent for Labour MPs versus 43 per cent for Conservatives.

Meanwhile, just fewer than of half of MPs use social media as a key tool to keep up to date with business, charities and other key stakeholders – with 58 per cent of Labour MPs thinking this was an important use of social media, compared to 39 per cent of Conservatives.

Some 55 per cent of Labour MPs use social media as an important tool to inform their views and campaigns; with 28 per cent of Conservatives saying the same.

Despite this divergence in approach, there was broad agreement when it came to engaging with members of the press: 30 per cent of Labour and 28 per cent of Conservative MPs felt social media was useful for this purpose.

Nearly half of all MPs felt that it wasn’t important to engage with the press online.

Mario Creatura, former digital special adviser to then-Prime Minister Theresa May from 2017 to 2019, now leads DGA Interel UK’s digital unit, and said non-social savvy MPs “risk irrelevance”.

“DGA Interel’s poll clearly shows that Members of Parliament are spending more and more of their time surfing social media – to listen to their constituents, engage with businesses and inform their views on key issues,” he said.

“Not understanding how the Facebooks and Twitters of the world subtly shape public opinion, which in turn hugely influences our elected representatives, is no longer an option.

“Wherever your interest lies, it’s clear that there is only one direction of travel: jump on the digital travelator and try to keep up, or else risk disconnection and irrelevance.”