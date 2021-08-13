Rail industry appoints agency in major campaign to get travellers back on track

Grayling was appointed by RDG in March after a competitive pitch, providing consumer PR and public affairs support for the industry body, which represents all the companies that run the UK’s railways.

The large-scale ‘Let’s get back on track’ campaign has been developed in consultation with the Department for Transport (DfT) and highlights how rail reunites people with the things missed during lockdown.

PR activity unveiled ahead of the national advertising campaign launching today (16 August) includes a partnership with television presenter and adventurer Ben Fogle.

Grayling has been working with the celebrity to launch a competition for 12 people to win a year’s free train travel across the UK rail network, as well as a golden ticket designed by artist Claire Rollett.

National and regional PR activity encourages the public to ‘Seize a day’ by train when the restrictions have eased.

As part of the PR launch, the rail industry has released the first of a series of studies highlighting the social and economic importance of train travel, after results indicated 28 per cent of people have not taken any annual leave this year.

The poll also suggested 47 per cent of working adults have worked longer than their normal hours during the pandemic, while two-fifths of that group said they are experiencing feelings of burn-out.

Estelle Boon, head of consumer at Grayling, said: “Encouraging the consumer to embrace rail travel again after such a long period of not doing so requires the kind of behaviour change comms that genuinely drive sales.

“A PR programme that is truly integrated is key and our remit has extended well beyond media engagement and reputation management, to customer promotions, content and advice tailored to human needs. It's a privilege to be part of a campaign that will make a difference to the nation as a whole post-pandemic.”

Experiential activity will be live in stations this summer, while other PR elements include an influencer programme and press trips.

Following the PR activity, a paid media campaign will run on TV and on-demand from today until the beginning of September alongside radio, out-of-home and digital that will run to the end of October.

Meanwhile, activity will take place across the train companies’ owned marketing channels, including at stations.

Merel van den Boomen, marketing strategy director at Rail Delivery Group, said: “Rail is fundamental to helping people reconnect while also being at the centre of the country's economic recovery from the pandemic, which is why the industry has come together to develop a national emotionally-engaging campaign to drive consideration of train travel and re-connect the UK.

“We can’t wait to welcome our customers back on our trains and are encouraging them to ‘seize a day’ and travel by train so they can have a relaxed journey, explore Britain and spend time with their loved ones again.”