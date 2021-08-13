Ready10 names female-majority management board

The new board at the London-based agency will comprise directors Aimée Jacobs, Sophie Diner and Kate Addy reporting to founder and MD David Fraser.

Jacobs, formerly at Salt PR and Seventy Seven and Ready10’s first employee, takes responsibility for new business strategy whilst Addy, previously at M&C Saatchi and Huawei, will oversee client delivery and creative. Diner, who worked with Fraser at Frank PR, will be responsible for agency culture and brand, with Fraser overseeing business development and strategy.

It's the first time the agency, which was founded in 2016, has had a management board. It formerly had a flat structure, led by Fraser.

The board was formed after Jacobs and Diner both returned from maternity leave, having joined Ready10 in 2016 and 2018 respectively. Addy joined Ready10 shortly before the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

Ready10 said the agency's senior leadership team, the next level down from the management board, also comprises 75 per cent women.

News of the new management board comes amid a period of growth at the agency, with year-on-year revenue up 80 per cent in the past 12 months and its workforce growing to 30. Its clients include McDonald’s, Flora and Paddy Power.

Diner said: “Ready10 is a special agency with household-name clients and a phenomenal team and we are pumped to deliver the next phase of growth for the agency. We hope this shows how women can be represented at a senior level as well as showing a structure that supports them when they return from maternity leave.“

Fraser said: “Aimée, Sophie and Kate are brilliant colleagues and are responsible for a large part of our success over recent years so the formation of this board is the obvious next step. Plus, crucially, they are not shy to tell me to STFU when I am wrong, something that quite honestly every agency founder needs a bit of.”

Ready10 generated revenue of £1.6m in 2020, a decline of seven per cent. It had 21 employees at the year-end, according to the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table.