Mocking Messi, tiny sofa, ripping up the rule book - Campaigns roundup

Snug, 'The smallest house in Great Britain'

Cramming a sofa into Britain's smallest house for the first time is the focus of a new campaign for sofa company Snug. It's to publicise the new Small Biggie sofa, which Snug claims can fit into the most awkward and smallest of spaces. The house in question, in Conwy, North Wales, is just 122 inches tall and 72 inches wide, with just 1.5m squared of usable floor space. The attempt was successful and Snug has challenged the public to picture themselves attempting similar feats. The campaign is from Idea Farm.

Nike, 'Ask our athletes'

Nike is celebrating its shop staff in a new campaign by BMB. The stories of in-store staff are told in a series of films directed by Tom Day and produced by Jeremy Bannister through Outsider. Conveying the message that customers get more than regular service at a Nike store, the films are being released gradually across Nike's social media and other digital channels.

Thalassophy, 'We are the ocean'

The fashion brand, which uses recycled fabrics and ocean plastics, has released a video following the publication of the IPCC report on climate change, which criticises "fast fashion that many treat as disposables". The film shows a clothed swimmer holding their breath, with quick shots of plastic pollution and a reminder that "the ocean is drowning... we are drowning". The film is by 10 Days London.

THALASSOPHY // WE ARE THE OCEAN from 10 Days on Vimeo.

Smokehead, 'Rulebook for life'

Smokehead whisky has collaborated with entrepreneurs and musicians to release a 'rulebook for life' - that is design to be literally ripped up. The book features negative advice on pages that can be ripped out and set alight to ‘smoke rinse’ cocktail glasses, allowing the drinker to toast risk-takers. Examples include photographer Martina Martian being told to "just stick to what you know" and alternative rock duo Nova Twins being advised to "soften your sound... simplify the riffs... scream a little less". John Doe is behind the campaign.

Adidas and Arsenal, 'Where we belong'

Adidas and Arsenal have launched a joint campaign in the form of a mockumentary. The 3.5-minute film, directed by Dominic O’Riordan through production company Kode, promotes the club's new Adidas-sponsored jersey with a tongue-in-cheek tribute to Arsenal's fans. A 60-year-old fictional character, Len, is depicted as a club legend, with players telling stories about him and his influence on some of the team's most historic moments. It is running across YouTube and Instagram, as well as Adidas and Arsenal's digital channels. Iris is the creative agency behind the campaign.

DWP, 'Somewhere out there'

The Department for Work and Pensions is encouraging jobseekers to access support via its JobHelp website with a multichannel campaign by M&C Saatchi. The campaign has launched with a 30-second TV spot directed by Vince Squibb and produced by Ash Lockmun at Academy Films, supported by cinema, radio, digital and social media activity. It carries the line "we’ll help you find it".

Future Farm, 'Earth vs. Mars'

Independent plant-based-meat company Future Farm is launching in the UK with a humorous campaign by Impero. The out-of-home and social media campaign targets Gen-Z and millennial ‘flexitarians’ by mocking billionaires' recent space exploration endeavours. The campaign launched in July with an unbranded mural in London stating "Done With Earth? Mars Awaits". Street posters and pavement art with the same messaging were placed across the city, with supporting social media posts. The new phase of the campaign sees the above defaced and the Future Farm brand revealed, with the statement "F*ck Mars. The Future is Earth. The Future is Plant Based", while directing people to the brand in Sainsbury’s.

Paddy Power, 'Messi to recouple with Pep?'

Paddy Power has been running a tongue-in-cheek campaign based on the Lionel Messi football transfer saga. The work has been running on digital display on the Mirror and the Manchester Evening News websites, and launched before it was confirmed that the Argentine would move to Paris Saint-Germain. it suggests Messi may reunite with former boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. The ads – created in-house by Matt Mallia, Thomas Collins and Fiona McFadden – are a nod to Love Island and depict Messi, Guardiola and Harry Kane, himself the subject of transfer speculation, by a swimming pool.

Glenlivet, 'Beyond the fireplace'

The Glenlivet aims to break traditional whisky stereotypes with an exotic summer pop-up. Visitors to 'Beyond the fireplace' will be invited to enter through an oversized fireplace into a courtyard that has been transformed into an exotic hideout combining the heritage of Scotch whisky with the flavours and soul of the Caribbean. There will be a tropical beach party featuring immersive moments, creative whisky tastings and live DJs. Bearded Kitten is delivering the project, taking place at Boiler House on London's Brick Lane from 19 to 22 August.

WaterAid, 'Climate stories'

WaterAid is highlighting the impact of climate change with a digital and TV campaign by Don't Panic. Three animated films have been directed by Ivyy Chen and produced by Amy Ashton at production company Strange Beast. They focus on real communities affected by flood, natural disaster and drought respectively. The films are distributed by media agency The Kite Factory and will supported by social media activity and YouTube content.

ITV and Scope, 'Invisible disabilities'

ITV is airing a TV campaign in partnership with Scope to raise awareness of "invisible" disabilities. The broadcaster and the disability equality charity's 60-second spot, created by ITV's in-house agency ITV Creative, features famous faces such as author and TV presenter Katie Piper, The Chase's Paul Sinha and Loose Women's Kelle Bryan, among others, revealing their disabilities. It was directed by Mike Baldwin and produced by Clare Gibson. The creative and editing was by Matt Legg. It is being aired across all of ITV's assets.