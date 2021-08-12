Elasticity names Jason Michael SVP of public relations

DENVER, CO: Jason Michael has joined brand marketing and reputation management agency Elasticity as SVP of public relations.

In this newly created position, Michael will be spearheading all of Elasticity's PR efforts, taking over for cofounding partner Aaron Perlut, who had previously shouldered those responsibilities.

Michael will report to Perlut and be based in the company's Denver, Colorado, office.

His first task is reinvigorating the company's media relations capabilities in line with Elasticity's shift toward being a more of a creative and digital acquisition firm over the past few years.

"[Michael] is one of the finest media relations professionals I’ve ever worked with in my 25 years, and he also really understands the culture of our agency," Perlut said. "And his track record of success in achieving tangible results is unmatched, at least in my experience."

Michael joins Elasticity from Finn Partners agency Barokas Communications, where he spent seven years working his way to partner. He has also spent time at COHN Marketing and FleishmanHillard, with a focus on media relations strategy.

He plans to use experience to act as "somewhat of a psychiatrist" for his clients as he turns Elasticity into a PR powerhouse known for hustle and outworking the competition.

"Elasticity shares a belief I've long had—we're partners, not vendors—up all night sweating with our clients," Michael said. "The best thing we can offer is everything we've got, and I'm aiming for nothing less at Elasticity."

Michael has counseled organizations such as General Motors, Panera Bread, Famous Footwear and Visa, along with startups including Craftsy, Ibotta, Pokemon, Remitly and the Seattle Kraken.

Miranda Ochsner also joins Elasticity in the St. Louis office as VP of media strategy. She joins the company after more than a decade in the advertising industry at agencies including Fishawack Health, 2e Creative and HLK.

Elasticity also has offices in Dallas and Los Angeles and has worked with brands including Mattress Firm, MasterCard, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, the State of Missouri, CapitalOne, Fireball Whisky and Northwestern University.