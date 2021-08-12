Boson Protocol launches ‘virtual lifestyle’ Portal

Boson Protocol has launched Portal, a “virtual lifestyle, commerce and cultural playground that seamlessly connects the metaverse with the universe,” the company said in a statement.

The company already uses smart contracts to power commerce. With Portal, users can buy or earn products both in the metaverse as well as physically. Items will be tokenized as Boson commitment NFTs.

“Within the metaverse, we can present an image of ourselves that is limited only by the boundaries of our imaginations,” said Holly Atkinson, head of metaverse technology at Boson Protocol. “Portal shifts the paradigm, and bridges the metaverse and the universe to create a whole new world of possibilities. The time for companies to prepare is now.”

Portal said it intends to capitalize on a growing interest in the metaverse and NFTs, allowing brands, artists and creators to develop virtual experiences and ways for buyers and sellers to interact in the metaverse. It will include an event space, boutiques, an arena, retail spaces, installations, activations and a branded marketplace.

Brands will not be without support when creating their presence on Portal; Boson Protocol will provide a consultation service and expert partners.

While Boson Protocol has plans to launch in a range of metaverses, the first location will be Decentraland, a decentralized 3D virtual reality platform.

The company has raised $10 million in private investment, as well as recently completing a $25.8 million crowdfunding campaign.