News

Robinhood buys IR platform

Adding Say Technologies will allow shareholders to participate more actively in shareholder events.

by Natasha Bach / Added 8 hours ago

Robinhood buys IR platform

Commission-free trading and investing company Robinhood is planning to acquire investor relations platform Say Technologies.

Less than a month after the company’s IPO, Robinhood said it is set to purchase Say in an $140 million all-cash deal.  

Say, which was founded in 2017, has a platform that gives investors the option to submit and vote on questions that can be asked during annual meetings, earnings calls and other events. Shareholders also have access to proxy-voting and polling services. 

After the sale, existing Say customers will continue to have access to the company’s proxy-voting services and Q&A platform. Robinhood reportedly intends to launch other products after the deal, as well. 

This acquisition follows other efforts by Robinhood to attract retail investors. Even as part of its IPO, the company reserved between 20% and 35% of its IPO shares for retail investors.

Robinhood went public in late July, initially floating shares at $38, months after it was at the center of the Wall Street vs. Reddit controversy

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Danit Marquardt exits Mattel to start consultancy

Danit Marquardt exits Mattel to start consultancy

Can the CDC fix its COVID communications?

Can the CDC fix its COVID communications?

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

Tokyo's closing ceremony was fitting end to a two-week celebration of sporting inspiration. (Pic credit: Getty Images.)

Olympics restored faith in a troubled world

Influencers want to be paid more than ever. Blame the pandemic

Influencers want to be paid more than ever. Blame the pandemic

Jason Michael has joined Elasticity as SVP of PR.

Elasticity names Jason Michael SVP of public relations

Are you for real? Brand authenticity in a fake news culture

Are you for real? Brand authenticity in a fake news culture

Boson Protocol launches ‘virtual lifestyle’ Portal

Boson Protocol launches ‘virtual lifestyle’ Portal

Robinhood buys IR platform

Robinhood buys IR platform

Adtech experts on why IAS purchased Publica and the future of CTV measurement

Adtech experts on why IAS purchased Publica and the future of CTV measurement