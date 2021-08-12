Marcomms and media pros fear reliance on high-profile racism for D&I focus

The study found more than half (55.7 per cent) of PR, marketing, journalism and advertising professionals feel the industry would lose momentum on D&I without such well-documented cases of racism.

This increased to 59 per cent of ethnic minority professionals surveyed as part of research commissioned by People Like Us, a non-profit organisation created to celebrate diversity in the media and marketing industries.

The study found racism following the Euro finals helped to spur conversations around workplace diversity, especially among racially diverse professionals (62 per cent).

However, almost four in five (78 per cent) of PR, marketing, journalism and advertising professionals agreed that D&I should be a continuous effort, and not reliant on specific high-profile events.

Minority ethnic respondents (67 per cent) especially despair that it takes high-profile cases of racism to spark conversation around D&I.

Sheeraz Gulsher, account director at agency PrettyGreen and co-founder of People Like Us, said: “The data here is heartbreaking. Diverse employees shouldn't have to feel that it requires a celebrity or sports star being horrifically abused for racism in the workplace to be taken seriously.

“Prioritising diversity and your diverse employees needs to be approached in a consistent way, not just when it is a trending topic on social media.”

The study of more than 2,000 UK adults from a range of industries also revealed that 44 per cent of professionals from racially diverse backgrounds fear they’ve missed out on a promotion due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 46 per cent of professionals from these backgrounds are worried they are falling behind because they are working from home.

Darain Faraz, director of brand marketing EMEA and LATAM for LinkedIn and co-founder of People Like Us, added: “As the UK workforce tentatively returns to the office the story for the racially diverse workforce is a grim one – despite being less likely to have a productive WFH environment, diverse professionals are reluctant to return to offices due to wellbeing concerns.

“This could be having a huge impact on future career prospects, with nearly 44 per cent more likely to feel like they've missed out on a promotion due to COVID. This Catch 22 underlines the challenges felt by the workforce from ethnic minority backgrounds - and one that shouldn’t be overlooked by employers as they prepare workplaces for the return of employees.”

The research comes as networking group People Like Us is set to host an event celebrating the work of black, Asian and minority ethnic professionals this evening (12 August). Taking place at Samsung KX in London, 10 media and marcomms pros from black, Asian, mixed-race and minority ethnic backgrounds will each have a three-minute slot to present work of which they are proud.