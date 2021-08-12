'The next float-it-down-the-Thames?' - Creative Hits & Misses of the Week

HITS

Deliveroo, ‘Friends-inspired' sandwich

In the week that saw rumours of an alleged Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer hook up, Deliveroo launched the ultimate sandwich for lunch inspired by that episode of Friends - complete with the infamous ‘moist’ maker and a post-it note loudly proclaiming "MY SANDWICH!!"

Simple and funny, this no doubt helped position Deliveroo as a brand that’s about far more than just takeaways and tapped into the nation’s renewed love for Friends. It also made me all nostalgic for the days of those four-hour Friends marathons.

Banksy’s ‘Spraycation’

Love him or loathe him, there is no doubting his cultural impact, and this week saw the appearance of seven (alleged) new staycation-inspired Banksy murals across Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, and Gorleston. No one does social commentary with a side of dark humour quite like Banksy and this was no exception - and props to Great Yarmouth Borough Council for jumping on the story to suggest it might be an endorsement of its City of Culture bid by the artist.

On a spraycation!



Eight pieces of Banksy-style street art appear in East Angliahttps://t.co/AI1zkzh1D8 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 10, 2021

Emirates, 'We’re on top of the world'

This week, the UAE officially moved to the UK’s amber list from the red list. Well done to Emirates for marking this by creating an advert filmed at the top of the largest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa.

Starting off as a homage to ‘Love Actually’ with cabin crew holding up message boards, the clip pans out to show the crew member is actually standing at the very top of the Burj Khalifa, against a panoramic view of Dubai’s skyline. The brand’s social media team even had to confirm it wasn’t filmed on a green screen, so impressive was this stunt, driving conversations online and via social media.

Could ‘put it on top of the highest building’ be the next ‘float-it-down-the-Thames'? Maybe, if it looks this good... and if you’re not scared of heights, it’s worth checking out the behind-the-scenes footage.

MISS

Chelsea’s Ivy Asia ‘The Ladies’

To be honest, I couldn’t believe this campaign was actually for real when I first saw it shared on Twitter over the weekend. A definite miss for the offensive, racist stereotypes and reductive caricatures featured in this social content. Sad to see how far we still have to go.