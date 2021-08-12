News

Does PR need the office for a good working culture? Not according to a PRWeek Twitter poll

Only a minority of people believe being in the office is necessarily crucial for fostering a good working culture in comms, according to a snap Twitter poll by PRWeek UK.

by John Harrington / Added 2 hours ago

We posed the question earlier this week following a comment piece by Paul MacKenzie-Cummins, founder and MD of PR agency Clearly, who stressed the importance of regular in-person communication when working in the PR industry.

He was responding to recent comments by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who, in an interview with LinkedIn News, urged people to "go back to the office to get on".

Of the 159 respondents to the Twitter poll, just over one quarter agreed that in comms, being in the office is crucial for fostering a good working culture. Four in 10 disagreed, and around one-third said it depends on the role.

Although the survey is not scientific, it gives a snapshot of how some in the industry feel about the issue at a time when employers are continuing to weigh up their options for the future of the office and hybrid working. Last week, WPP chief executive Mark Read said around 10 per cent of the holding company's UK employees are working in the office.

Responding to PRWeek's poll, Andrew Hesselden, founder and director of Coralfish Communications, tweeted: "No rule dictating where anyone has to work is good for fostering a good working relationship with anyone."

Other respondents, including Battenhall social media manager Rhea Mathew and West Balkans agency Dowse Communications, described hybrid working as "the future".

Matt Batten, director of comms and engagement at the Diocese of Llandaff, said: "I love working in the office. A day or two at home is perfect."

