London tourism campaign chiefs appoint agency for PR drive

The agency will work with London & Partners, which runs Visit London, on PR activity around a series of events designed to entice visitors into the city this summer.

The aim is to boost spending and support tourism, arts and culture, entertainment and hospitality businesses.

3MZ is involved in work around the Let’s Do London campaign, designed to encourage Londoners, commuters and domestic tourists to re-engage with the city’s leading visitor attractions as the nation emerges post lockdown.

Key campaigns include London Lates, focusing on the capital’s bars, restaurants and night life, and London Eats, which is designed to bolster the city’s vibrant food scene.

As part of the brief, 3MZ will also promote the Family Fun strand of the campaign, which spotlights the capital’s abundance of family-friendly activities and experiences throughout the summer holiday period.

The agency has kicked off the partnership with the launch of the Mayors of Play contest, in which five young Londoners aged eight to 11 have been selected to help curate a summer of fun alongside the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Among events planned as part of the campaign are an Inflatable Eyes over London installation through August inviting Londoners and visitors to see the capital differently.

Other activity includes discovery days in the Royal Parks, outdoor art showcases and go-kart racing.

The account will be led by Marie Efthymiou, brand director at 3 Monkeys Zeno.

Rose Wangen-Jones, managing director of marketing & destination at London & Partners, said: “We are delighted to be working with 3 Monkeys Zeno on the delivery of our PR strategy for the Let’s Do London campaign.

“There has never been a more important time to let domestic audiences know about all that London has to offer. We selected 3 Monkeys Zeno to help us inspire UK audiences to rediscover their capital city by reaching them through a range of media channels.”

Efthymiou added: “Helping to open up the capital after nearly a year and a half of disruption and uncertainty is one of the most important briefs any agency could win. As a Soho-based business, I can’t think of any work we’d rather deliver. We’re proud to be able to support London’s culture and commerce as it comes back to life.”

As well as working with London & Partners, 3MZ will also partner with stakeholders including City Hall and Transport for London.