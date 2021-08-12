Teneo MD departs for global fintech comms director role

Nicola King will lead external and executive comms across Zip’s 12 international markets, including the UK, Australia, US, Canada, and South Africa.

She joins Zip, a digital retail finance and payments company, after a six-year stint as managing director at Teneo, including almost five years as MD at its London office and latterly at the firm's Sydney office.

King, who is based in Sydney in her new role, is to implement a global comms strategy driving brand awareness around Zip’s financial payments offering.

Steve Brennen, chief customer officer at Zip, said: “Nicola is an incredibly accomplished communications leader, with professional strategic and management experience that spans a wide range of industries and sectors. She brings a breadth of insight and knowledge to the role.

“Nicola understands the complexity of being a global brand, challenging the status quo. She’ll work hand-in-hand with our executive team to drive brand awareness and trust among our global merchants, customers and partners.”

King joins Zip with more than 17 years of global experience in corporate communications strategy.

Before her role at Teneo, she spent four years in the US as head of external comms for health insurance provider Premera Blue Cross, supporting the implementation of the Affordable Care Act.

During the global financial crisis, she advised on strategic and stakeholder communications at the UK’s Financial Services Authority. She has also worked for Kantar Media.

King said: “I'm excited to be joining Zip as we launch our new brand and establish ourselves as a unified global business.

“As a customer, I've experienced Zip’s people-first approach and witnessed the company’s commitment to building innovative, responsible and transparent payments products. I look forward to being part of the team that is helping businesses and consumers around the world to take control of their financial future.”