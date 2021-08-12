Hanbury Strategy bolsters EU public affairs team with senior hires

The new role of European public affairs practice lead goes to Sander Schol, who joins as a partner, based in Hanbury’s London and Brussels offices.

Schol was most recently head of regulatory strategy at BGC Partners, prior to which he was in JP Morgan's government relations team, responsible for legislation impacting its European investment bank. He also led the Sovereign Debt Division of trade association AFME and held several roles at the Dutch Ministry of Finance.

Hanbury has also hired two associate directors, based in Brussels. Jenni Kortelainen joins with a focus on EU health and pharmaceutical policy. She previously worked at Hanover Communications, Dods Group and the European Parliament.

The other new associate director is David Garcia-Falaux, who formerly worked in the European Parliament and held roles at the Union of European Federalists, including director and policy and advocacy officer.

Hanbury said its EU team has doubled over the past year to 18 as it won clients across the technology, financial services and healthcare sectors.

Hanbury co-founder Ameet Gill said: "Our EU team has quickly gained a reputation for providing high-quality political insight and policy analysis, and these new appointments will serve to strengthen this offering. We’re delighted to bring on board Sander to head up the team, whose experience and knowledge will be of great value to our clients."

Hanbury – which was co-founded by ex-Vote Leave comms director Paul Stephenson and Gill, David Cameron’s former director of strategic comms – recently hit back at criticism following revelations that it was paid by the Government to conduct polling into what people think of opposition leaders.