Asahi UK hires PR agency for Grolsch and Asahi Super Dry brands

Following a competitive pitch involving three other agencies, The Academy has won a brief to drive integrated brand PR campaigns to strengthen consumer awareness of Grolsch and Asahi Super Dry.

The scope of work includes experiential activity, event and content production alongside media and influencer relations.

Planning has begun on both brands, with activations due to kick off later this year, while the agency has been retained on an ongoing basis.

Jonathan Norman, global brands director at Asahi UK, said: “There was an immediate synergy with The Academy; their understanding of our mission, its challenges and the audiences we need to touch to gain traction through PR was second to none.

“Both brands have a big year ahead, so it’s great that we now have a strong, strategic and creative partner to make the most of it.”

The win comes after Asahi UK relaunched Grolsch in the UK in September last year, after the Dutch beer brand had exited the market in November 2019 after the end of its licensing agreement with brewer Molson Coors, leading to an almost year-long hiatus.

Alongside bolstering consumer awareness of Grolsch, with its distinctive green bottle and swing-top cap, The Academy will give a PR boost to Asahi Super Dry, which was originally produced in Japan in 1987.

The brand has been looking for opportunities to highlight its heritage this year, including a partnership with online music magazine Resident Advisor in March that involved an immersive digital audio experience through the streets of Tokyo led by three renowned DJs.

Mitch Kaye, chief executive and co-founder of The Academy, said: “These are two very different, distinct brands with great heritage, so it’s a really big deal for us to be asked to look after both.

“The client team are very ambitious and we can’t wait to team up and write the next chapter together.”