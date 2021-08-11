News

Volkswagen hires Cameron Batten as CCO in North America

Batten was previously Samsung Electronics of America’s VP and comms head.

by Diana Bradley / Added 2 hours ago

(Credit: Getty Images)
(Credit: Getty Images)

HERNDON, VA: Volkswagen Group of America has hired Cameron Batten as chief communications officer for the Volkswagen brand and group activities in North America.

Batten (below) will lead the company's storytelling efforts across corporate, internal, product and government affairs in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, the automaker said in a statement.

"As a young boy, I always dreamed of being a car designer in one of the automotive industry's top design houses," Batten wrote on LinkedIn. "Fast forward a few decades and I am here, just in a different capacity — as a brand storyteller. I am ecstatic to partner with Scott Keogh [president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America] and the entire family of Volkswagen leaders who are building the future for electrification and this iconic group of brands."

Batten was previously Samsung Electronics of America's VP and head of communications. He led corporate communications and strategic PR for Samsung's $34 billion U.S. consumer electronics business, including product and corporate communications, media relations, newsroom, citizenship, social media, risk and internal communications.

"I will also be forever grateful to my Samsung family for the opportunity to lead and learn together over the past few years," Batten wrote on LinkedIn.

Batten was not immediately available for additional comment.

Pietro Zollino was head of communications for Volkswagen in North America before leaving to join MAN Truck & Bus as SVP and head of communications in fall 2020.

Earlier in his career, Batten was VP of U.S. card communications at Capital One. He has also held communications executive roles at Johnson & Johnson, American Express and Royal Philips Electronics of the Netherlands, the company said in a statement.

Volkswagen Group of America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen. It operates a manufacturing plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and houses the U.S. operations for brands such as Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Volkswagen, as well as VW Credit. The company has 8,000 employees in the U.S. and sells its vehicles through a network of 1,000 dealers.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Volkswagen hires Cameron Batten as CCO in North America

Volkswagen hires Cameron Batten as CCO in North America

The viral ghost rug. (Still image from TikTok user @cosplaykatie's video.)

It’s only August, but a ghost rug is going viral on social media

How Skittles took its usual Pride Month campaign one step further

How Skittles took its usual Pride Month campaign one step further

Have Cannes Lions lost their emotional impact? Putting winning ads to the test

Have Cannes Lions lost their emotional impact? Putting winning ads to the test

Dentsu turnaround continues in Q2 driven by healthier margins

Dentsu turnaround continues in Q2 driven by healthier margins

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: The dog days aren’t over just yet

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: The dog days aren’t over just yet

Digital marketing platform LTK expands

Digital marketing platform LTK expands

Coffee Break with Action Moscow’s Nikita Petrusev

Coffee Break with Action Moscow’s Nikita Petrusev

Omnicom PR Group's David Gallagher to depart

Omnicom PR Group's David Gallagher to depart

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning