Volkswagen hires Cameron Batten as CCO in North America

HERNDON, VA: Volkswagen Group of America has hired Cameron Batten as chief communications officer for the Volkswagen brand and group activities in North America.

Batten (below) will lead the company's storytelling efforts across corporate, internal, product and government affairs in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, the automaker said in a statement.

"As a young boy, I always dreamed of being a car designer in one of the automotive industry's top design houses," Batten wrote on LinkedIn. "Fast forward a few decades and I am here, just in a different capacity — as a brand storyteller. I am ecstatic to partner with Scott Keogh [president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America] and the entire family of Volkswagen leaders who are building the future for electrification and this iconic group of brands."

Batten was previously Samsung Electronics of America's VP and head of communications. He led corporate communications and strategic PR for Samsung's $34 billion U.S. consumer electronics business, including product and corporate communications, media relations, newsroom, citizenship, social media, risk and internal communications.

"I will also be forever grateful to my Samsung family for the opportunity to lead and learn together over the past few years," Batten wrote on LinkedIn.

Batten was not immediately available for additional comment.

Pietro Zollino was head of communications for Volkswagen in North America before leaving to join MAN Truck & Bus as SVP and head of communications in fall 2020.

Earlier in his career, Batten was VP of U.S. card communications at Capital One. He has also held communications executive roles at Johnson & Johnson, American Express and Royal Philips Electronics of the Netherlands, the company said in a statement.

Volkswagen Group of America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen. It operates a manufacturing plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and houses the U.S. operations for brands such as Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Volkswagen, as well as VW Credit. The company has 8,000 employees in the U.S. and sells its vehicles through a network of 1,000 dealers.