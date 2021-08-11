The PR Week: 8.12.2021: Bruno Cardinali, Popeyes

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Bruno Cardinali, CMO at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

Podcast topics:

2:08 - Cardinali talks about brand strategy at Popeyes to engage a loyal and social-media-savvy consumer base, how to get brand positioning right on social media, the “chicken wars” and more.

18:24 - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced his resignation, effective now in 12 days, after an investigation found credible multiple allegations of Cuomo sexually harassing women; PR pros reacted on Twitter to Cuomo’s communication style and strategy.

24:12 - YouTube has launched its Shorts offering with a campaign to take on TikTok, but can the copycat surpass the original?

28:24 - The Biden White House has deployed a vaccination influencer army, but will Gen Z listen? Also, the latest on brand and corporate vaccination policies and messaging.

30:45 - Black creatives and marcomm execs have called out LinkedIn over allegedly removing posts centered on DEI; LinkedIn responds.

35:19 - On the U.N. climate change report and its stark warning.