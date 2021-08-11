SourceCode hires Karlsson Banks to lead consumer account strategy

NEW YORK: SourceCode Communications has named Karlsson Banks as VP of consumer to oversee strategy for all consumer accounts.

He started in the role this month, reporting to SVP Kristen Stippich, who joined the agency last summer, and is taking the reins from Nicole Pfeifer, who was recently appointed VP of special projects.

Banks will lead a team of eight staffers and work closely with clients including food-delivery service Gorillas and petcare coalition Kinship, which joined the agency’s client roster this year.

The appointment follows the hire of Amanda King (below) in March as VP of enterprise, taking over from Stippich, who transitioned to the client services role of SVP. As with Banks, King is responsible for the growth of the enterprise technology practice, expansion of services and strategic counsel.

"In 2021, our fourth year in operation, we'll likely finish the year with nearly 40 employees and more than $8 million in revenue. Our need for exceptional people to lead and manage all of our key practice areas was priority No. 1,” said Greg Mondshein, cofounder and managing partner at SourceCode, via email. “We're thrilled to have found Karlsson and Amanda; they are the perfect combination of brains, creativity, empathy and hustle.”

SourceCode posted $5.2 million in revenue in 2020, up 49% from the year prior, and had 27 staffers, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.

Karlsson has joined SourceCode from Clarity PR, where he served as interim VP since last November. King joined from Matter Communications, where she also served as VP.

In March, SourceCode launched WeRaise PR, a full-service firm dedicated to helping working mothers advance their careers. This year, SourceCode also led the Diversity Marketing Consortium, a collection of agencies that provided $1.5 million in marketing services to companies with diverse founders.