Digital marketing platform LTK expands

Global digital marketing platform LTK is expanding from full-service to self-serve.

The company, formerly RewardStyle & LikeToKnow.it, will allow brands to access LTK's retail performance data directly, giving them more control and making it easier to budget and create influencer marketing campaigns. Brands can choose from a network of 150,000 influencers and run campaigns across publishing platforms and the LTK shopping app.

The company will not only give brands more agency over the execution of their campaigns with the self-serve platform, customers will also be able to draw on years of data and insights to bolster their efforts, the company said.

Users have access to LTK's 10 years of historical sales performance data as well as cross-channel social metrics and demographic data like age, gender and location. Alongside this data, the platform also offers messaging with influencers and payouts, the company said in a statement.

Select brands can now use the self-serve LTK platform, with the company planning to open it to all 5,000 users over the course of this year.

LTK said it has seen triple-digit growth in brand-collaboration investments and consumer purchases made through its shopping app. Creators on the platform have helped to drive $10 billion in retail sales for LTK partners.