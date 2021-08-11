Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Lululemon is launching its largest, fully-integrated global brand advertising campaign to date and its first-ever broadcast TV campaign, titled 'Feel', on Tuesday (August 10). This campaign, designed by Droga5, seeks to introduce Lululemon to new audiences and focuses its messaging around wellbeing rather than just physical exercise.

As the brand invests in new target audiences, the label is consciously shifting its focus beyond its core group and reaching out to its growing men’s user base, international markets, and younger Gen Z audience, the company announced.

The 'Feel' campaign will feature many Lululemon brand ambassadors including Akin Akman, Manoj Dias, Hailey Langland, Deja Riley and Joe Wicks.

The campaign focuses on how people feel in activewear as opposed to what they do, which is what the category mostly focuses on, the brand said.

“Feeling is everything—it sits at the intersection of your physical, mental and social wellbeing, and it’s at the heart of all we do and create at Lululemon,” said Nikki Neuburger, chief brand officer, Lululemon in a statement. “Supporting our guests’ desire to feel their best in any moment, through the products we create and community connections we help build, is a shift that we believe consumers and the category will benefit from.”

The campaign will launch in Asia on August 17, and will be adapted to local markets. For example, the brand is working with celebrity ambassadors in China, including Hong Kong-American actress Celina Lu and former NBA star Stephon Marbury.

This campaign will include TV, OLV, OOH, digital, paid media, organic social, and retail in-store visual merchandising, influencer, activations and more across North America, EMEA, and APAC markets.

The multi-market channel plan includes dynamic video content with brand and product storytelling, print and out-of-home executions, retail integration, social and community activations. In the US, 'Feel' will feature the brand’s first-ever broadcast television spots, which will run during NFL regular season games in select markets, underscoring the brand’s intention to reach new and wider audiences.

Lululemon is launching this campaign even as it is seeing sustained pressure from larger rivals who are buying their way into its core women's wear segment. Wolverine Worldwide acquired Sweaty Betty and denim giant Levi Strauss bought Beyond Yoga to enter the women’s activewear space.

To keep pace with shifting consumer sentiments on sustainability, Lululemon has also joined the likes of Nike by launching a resale offering called Lululemon Like New.