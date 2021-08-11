Checkatrade hires agency for new digital creative brief

WPR was hired following a three-way competitive pitch.

The brief is to supply content across Checkatrade's social channels. Consumer activity will include bringing Checkatrade’s ‘Recommendations you can rely on’ campaign to life across social channels, WPR said. There will also be a b2b focus, communicating with UK tradespeople to help secure digital leads.

Checkatrade is a directory of more than 44,000 vetted tradespeople, who can be reviewed by the public - more than five million reviews have been published to date.

Alex Cubitt, chief growth officer at Checkatrade, said: “We have ambitious goals to accelerate our membership growth and to communicate Checkatrade’s personality across our social channels. WPR’s track record in generating exciting ideas that convert impressed us. We’re looking forward to building a productive working relationship with the team as an integral part of our wider digital marketing strategy.”

WPR managing director Jane Ainsworth said: “For almost 30 years, WPR has been creating compelling campaigns that connect with people in the building supplies and construction industries for clients such as Baxi, Travis Perkins and Triton. This experience, combined with our originality, consumer insight and ability to amplify messages, makes us ideally placed to have real impact as Checkatrade’s creative digital partner.”

Checkatrade continues to work with Red Consultancy, which it hired last year as its retained consumer PR and social media agency.