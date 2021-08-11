Isentia and PRIA partner up

Media intelligence organization Isentia has joined forces with the Public Relations Institute of Australia (PRIA). Through the partnership, Isentia will help PRIA deliver exclusive content and share industry insights with its members. The partnership also reflects Isentia's mission to reinvest in the communications industry.

PRIA's CEO Louise Harland-Cox says: "Isentia has long supported our industry, and we see them as invested in the further development of our members' skills and knowledge. We have a shared goal of elevating the profession, and ensuring strategy and decisions come from a place of informed insight."

In June, Isentia was acquired by software company Access Intelligence at a value of AU$67 million (US$49 million).