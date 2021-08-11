We Are Social makes three senior UK hires

Seth Jones, former creative director at M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, joins We Are Social as senior creative director, having worked there on a freelance basis for three months.

His experience also includes stints at AnalogFolk, Tribal Worldwide and Elvis Communications, working with clients such as Nike, Sainsbury’s and PepsiCo.

Viren Mistry joins the social media-led agency as associate editorial director from power supply challenger brand Orbit Energy, where he spent three years as head of brand and channels.

Meanwhile, multidisciplinary creative designer Jenni Smit, who has been with We Are Social for seven years, has been promoted to design director, returning from maternity leave to lead a 20-strong design team.

Jones and Smit report to We Are Social executive creative director Gareth Leeding, while Mistry will report to Sarah Hecks, interim head of editorial.

We Are Social said its creative department – which includes creative, design, editorial and creative technology – now numbers more than 80 people.

Leeding, who heads the department, said: “Since the start of the pandemic we’ve seen huge growth as a business with some incredible clients landing. With these hires it was important to match the ambition of these new clients with top-level talent to deliver on our collective goals – Seth and Viren definitely do that. And Jenni – wow, she’s our secret weapon, an incredible leader, and I can’t wait to see where she takes our 20-strong design department in a fast-changing landscape.“

We Are Social's clients include Diageo, Audi, Lidl, Vodafone and Gatorade. The agency employs more than 850 people in 15 offices globally.

Earlier this year, private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and investment fund CDPQ (Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec) jointly agreed to buy a majority stake in We Are Social parent company BlueFocus International.