Podcast interview booking company PodMatch acquires Poddit.net

JACKSONVILLE, FL: PodMatch, which connects podcast guests and hosts, has purchased Atlanta-based podcast directory service Poddit.

The deal, which closed on August 1 for an undisclosed amount, will combine Poddit's 3,500 listings of guests and hosts with PodMatch's userbase, increasing it to 20,000. The acquisition also includes the source code of Poddit's website, ownership of the domain name Poddit.net and administrative control of the 6,500-member Poddit Facebook group.

Poddit's website will remain live through August 31 to allow users to complete outstanding communications and transition to PodMatch accounts.

Brent Basham, who founded Poddit in Q1 2020, was speaking at an event when he met PodMatch founder and CEO Alex Sanfilippo.

"Brent has a really great reputation in the industry. We're very aligned when it comes to how we serve our members," said Sanfilippo. He chose to acquire the company after seeing their community of users matched well with PodMatch members, both looking to book guests and to participate in podcasts as speakers.

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, PodMatch launched in June 2020. In addition to the basic free subscription, a professional plan provides users with more matches and greater visibility. Its agency service is geared toward PR firms to manage multiple clients.