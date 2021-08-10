Pitch Update: Asahi, Checkatrade, Visit London, Visit Maldives, Forbes Advisor and more

Asahi UK has appointed The Academy to handle consumer PR activity for its global beer brands Asahi Super Dry and Grolsch.

Glebe Farm Foods, the company that won a recent trademark dispute with Swedish oat milk brand Oatly in the High Court, has appointed Capture Communications for PR support.

3 Monkeys Zeno has won a competitive pitch to deliver PR support for a high-profile campaign to attract visitors to London. The agency will work with London & Partners, which runs Visit London, on PR activity around a series of events.

Checkatrade, the search website for UK tradespeople, has appointed WPR for a new social media and digital creative brief.

The Forbes Advisor website has appointed Radioactive PR to boost awareness and usage by consumers. The communications agency has also been hired by Affinity Water following a three-way competitive pitch, with a brief to deliver influencer activity and drive participation in its ‘Save our Streams’ campaign running this summer.

Visit Maldives has appointed Aviareps as its PR representative in the UK, following a formal public tender.

Cirkle has won a competitive pitch for the b2b brief for animal pharma business Vetoquinol to promote two of its worming products to the vet and trade market.

Family bereavement charity the Ruth Strauss Foundation has partnered with Shook on publicity including its annual Red for Ruth fundraiser, which sees Lord's cricket ground turn red today (13 August).

Digital mortgage broker Tembo Money has appointed The PHA Group as its UK PR agency to raise brand awareness and the profile of its CEO Richard Dana.

Finn Partners Travel has won a global comms brief for A World for Travel - Évora Forum, a new sustainable travel industry conference launching in September, managing media attendees, stakeholder communications, speaker engagement, and social media content.

Online coffee shop Piqant has appointed consumer PR agency Red Lion to raise brand awareness, after a competitive pitch.

Invivo & Co, the wines and spirits producer, has appointed Play as its retained UK PR agency to champion its drinks, including blends from screen stars Graham Norton and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Leeds-based PR agency Wolfstar has become the retained agency for new British homeware and accessories brand Green & Heath following a competitive pitch process and will deliver an integrated b2c and b2b PR and social media strategy.

Modular building specialist MTX has appointed The Lucre Group to support its UK PR strategy, initially focusing on its healthcare property divisions that work with the NHS on construction projects.