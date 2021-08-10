Movers & Shakers: Omnicom, Portland, Teneo, Hanbury, Arcadis, We Are Social, Ready10 and more

David Gallagher, international president for growth and development at Omnicom PR Group and a veteran of the holding company and of its PR agency Ketchum, is leaving the business for "a leap into the great unknown".

Portland has appointed Gabriel Milland, former senior government comms figure and currently a partner at Public First, to boost its research and insight capabilities.

Daan Heijbroek has been appointed global corporate communications director at Arcadis, the design and engineering consultancy.

Ready10 has appointed three senior women to form three-quarters of its new management board, with each taking responsibility for a different area of the business.

Hanbury Strategy has announced a trio of senior appointments in its EU public affairs team, including a new lead of its European public affairs practice.

Nicola King, a former managing director at Teneo, has moved to a new role as director of global communications at digital payments and finance business Zip.

WWF, the conservation charity, has appointed Cancer Research UK comms director Laura Peters as its director of corporate communications.

Jennifer Walters, a charity comms specialist and former director of comms at Unicef, has joined mental health charity Mind as its first associate director of external relations.

Firstlight has hired digital specialist Neil Young as associate director, digital. He joins the corporate comms agency from Clarion Communications. Imogen Robinson has also joined as account director, while Emily Baker has been appointed account manager and Isabella Iacovone taken on as account executive.

We Are Social has made a trio of UK appointments in creative, editorial and design roles.



Ivy Silverton has joined b2b agency Napier as a marketing specialist.



Scriba PR has announced four new hires, in the wake of 16 new client wins for the b2b and technical PR specialist over the past year. Katie Coxall has been appointed account manager, while Danielle Butler has joined as digital marketing executive, Bethany Lunt as PR executive, and Shona Stringer as executive assistant.



James Cook, former special correspondent at The Telegraph, has been hired as associate director by comms consultancy 150Bond.



Healthcare comms consultancy Aurora has hired Seb Stokes as a director, joining the leadership team after five years running Shed Communications.

Harriet Rumball has joined Black Sun as an investor and ESG comms director in the global stakeholder comms agency's consultancy and knowledge team.