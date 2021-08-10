Chinese authorities arrest Weibo PR head Mao Taotao

News

SHANGHAI: Chinese law enforcement has arrested Weibo Corp’s director of PR Mao Taotao, as reported in Reuters. 

The microblogging website, launched by Sina Corporation in August 2009, is one of the biggest social media platforms in China and is partly owned by Alibaba Group Holding.

An internal memo stated that Taotao was accused of bribery and “had seriously harmed the interests of the company,” Reuters noted. The memo stated that following company policy and the law, Weibo fired Taotao and does not plan to rehire him. The memo also added that Taotao joined the company in 2010, quickly rising in the marketing and PR department.

Mao’s firing comes on the heels of criticism of Alibaba for its delayed action in responding to an employee's allegations of sexual assault by her manager. On Monday, Alibaba announced that it had fired the manager.

Weibo, which is listed on Nasdaq, had a strong Q1 2021. Net revenues reached $458.9 million, representing a 42% year-over-year increase, or an increase of 31% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.

