Toluna names Mathilde Lelièvre as COO

Consumer insights provider Toluna has named Mathilde Lelièvre as COO.

Lelièvre has worked at Toluna since 2005, when she joined as VP of operations, a role in which she managed the company's client services team. She has worked with client services and operations over the last 15 years, most recently serving as EVP of global digital operations.

As COO, Lelièvre will "direct Toluna's global business operations to meet client needs, ensure exceptional customer service delivery and continue to scale the business during a period of ongoing innovation," the company said in a statement.

Lelièvre's team started with three based in one location and grew to more than 600 members in more than 10 markets. The departments she will oversee include client services personnel, survey programming, sampling, platform support and data processing.

Toluna is the parent company of Harris Interactive and KuRunData. It provides consumer insights for businesses based on quantitative and qualitative market research.