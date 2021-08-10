Hawthorn Advisors distances itself from co-founder amid lobbying row

Elliot stepped down as a director last year but remains a shareholder in Hawthorn Advisors, with a 20 per cent stake in the strategic comms agency.

It emerged last week that Hawthorn has lobbied the government on behalf of clients such as Chinese telecoms company Huawei, health firm Iceni Diagnostics, and subprime lender Amigo Loans.

And a number of the agency’s clients have given the Conservative Party some £1.2m since Elliot became co-chairman of the party, according to a recent report in the Financial Times. The clients that have donated are the Britannia Financial Group, commodities company Mercantile & Maritime, and construction equipment firm Unatrac.

In a statement, a spokesman for Hawthorn said: “Ben has been an investor in Hawthorn since 2013, long before he took up his unpaid position as chairman of the Conservative party.”

The spokesman added: “He has never been actively involved in the business. Ben’s shares are in trust and he remains entirely removed from the business.”

Anneliese Dodds, chair of the Labour Party, has raised questions over how much access Hawthorn has to “the corridors of power and what was discussed”. She is calling for details of any meetings between Hawthorn and the government to be made public.

Elliot, the nephew of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has been the subject of a series of controversial claims in recent weeks. These include reports he had created a special club for top Tory donors that held meetings with the Prime Minister and the Chancellor, as well as claims he had arranged for a party donor to have dinner with the Prince of Wales.

Dodds has written to Lord Jonathan Evans, chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, calling for “an immediate inquiry into the fundraising activities of the co-chair of the Conservative Party Ben Elliot.”

In her letter, dated 6 August, she states: “I am sure you agree that any suggestion of cash for access to senior ministers in government cannot conform with the ethical standards promoted by your Committee. The public urgently need to understand where Mr Elliot’s private business interests end and where his responsibilities as Co-Chair of the Conservative Party begin.”

Dodds refers to Hawthorn in the letter, saying that “Elliot must clarify which ministers met with the clients of Hawthorn Advisors, when meetings took place and what was discussed at them”.

At the time of writing, Elliot had not responded to a request from PRWeek for comment.