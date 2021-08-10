Tulchan vows to ‘vigorously defend’ itself in judicial review

Tulchan, Lord Feldman and one of the agency’s biggest clients, Bunzl UK, have been named as "interested parties" in a judicial review being brought by the Good Law Project against Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

The High Court recently granted permission for the judicial review to proceed. It will examine the circumstances in which Bunzl was given a £22.6m contract by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to provide PPE. The contract was awarded in April 2020. At that time Lord Feldman was advising the DHSC.

In an update released last week, the Good Law Project stated: “Only last year, a minister brought a former chair of the Tory Party, a man who now runs a lobbying firm, into the heart of government to work on PPE procurement. Having got his feet under the table that former chair lobbied to win PPE contracts for at least one, and possibly a number of, clients of his lobbying firm.”

It added: “The Tory minister is Lord Bethell. The former Tory Party chair is Lord Feldman – once described as David Cameron’s oldest and best friend – who worked for Bethell from 23 March to 15 May 2020. And his huge lobbying firm is Tulchan, whose client list includes Bunzl Healthcare.”

The Good Law Project claims that Feldman was involved in the awarding of the contract to Bunzl, and made sure the firm was on the Government’s approved suppliers list.

On 22 March 2020, Feldman emailed his client, copying in Andrew Wood – described as “the person leading the accelerated procurement process in Cabinet Office” – and stated: “I have spoken to him [Andy Wood] about Bunzl and the opportunity for you to supply the UK Government with equipment. He will be in touch.”

Defensive stance

In a statement responding to the allegations, a Tulchan spokesman said: “These judicial review proceedings will be vigorously defended. Lord Feldman was working as an unpaid advisor to DHSC at a time of national emergency. He was doing this in a personal capacity and not as managing partner of Tulchan.”

The spokesman added: “He properly disclosed to officials at the time that Bunzl was a client of Tulchan. Bunzl is a FTSE100 company and one of the largest distributors of PPE in the world. It was, at that time, already a significant supplier of PPE to the NHS. The decision to award any contracts to Bunzl was taken by officials and not by Lord Feldman.”

Conflict of interest?

This comes less than a year after the PRCA made a formal complaint about Feldman to the House of Lords’ Commissioner for Standards, alleging that he had failed to uphold ethical standards.

The complaint cited an alleged “conflict of interest” between Feldman’s role as an unpaid adviser to the Government last year and his work for Tulchan.

In April 2020, during his time as an adviser, the Government awarded a £28m contract to testing company Oxford Nanopore. Just weeks later, after ending his role as an adviser, his firm was appointed to work for Oxford Nanopore.

The complaint was rejected on the basis that there was no evidence that Feldman’s roles as unpaid Government adviser and Tulchan managing partner had related to his parliamentary duties as a peer.