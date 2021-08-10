Rishi Sunak was right to bang the drum for a speedy return to the office

In an interview with LinkedIn News, Rishi Sunak urged the good people of Blighty to "go back to the office to get on". He doubted that progression during his former career in the City would have been as rapid had he been forced to spend some or all his time working remotely.

Not surprisingly, the media were apoplectic with commentators vying to see who would win the bragging rights to the most damning retort. But was he right in what he said? Yes, he was. We have a precedent to look to.

In the comms industry, is being in the office crucial for fostering a good working culture? Please add your comments below... — PRWeek UK (@prweekuknews) August 10, 2021

I started my career in 1995 working for a local newspaper before moving into the nationals. On my first day with one of those publishing houses, I was met at reception by my new line manager. After the pleasantries were dispensed with, he asked me, ‘Are you a smoker?’ At that time I was, and so I replied: "Yes."

He then led me to what would become my new desk, but as I walked through a large white and wonderfully sunlit room, complete with the obligatory foliage, a sudden sense of impending doom washed over me. This was not to be where I would be stationed.

No sir, my new domain was right at the back of that room, where a misty glass door opened into a land reminiscent of a police station from the 1980s, á la Ashes to Ashes, with dark, tar-stained walls that were once a deliberate shade of magnolia, and desks adorned with the customary ashtray that was as common a feature as a rolodex. It was grim, but my boss shared the same office, as did his boss.

To me, I was in the right place. We were the pariahs of the company, the outcasts all huddled together in a room that was exclusively ours, where no outsider dared to enter. It was an opportunity to engage with colleagues in a way that no one outside the confines our own little space seemed to do.

I became privy to conversations that would ordinarily not be for my ears. On one occasion, the senior team were discussing a recent interview for a job that was a couple of pay grades up from me. It was fascinating to listen to how decisions were made. This was game-changing for me. I now understood how I must sell myself, and within six months I was promoted.

There is no condemnation of the hybrid working principle, but I am a staunch opponent of the fully remote concept, especially for agencies intending to hire young people with less than three years of experience.

But there are similarities between what I experienced decades ago and today. Sunak’s comments might not serve as the defining call that will get us back to the office in our droves, but he isn’t wrong as to the importance of having at least some form of regular in-person communication.

Paul MacKenzie-Cummins is founder and managing director of Clearly