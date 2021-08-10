Hanbury Strategy defends actions after polling criticism

The Cabinet Office is being taken to court by the Good Law Project, which is seeking a judicial review of the Government’s decision to give Hanbury more than £500,000 to research public opinion about COVID-19 without considering other firms for the work. Although the agency is listed as an "interested party" it claims it is not at any legal or financial risk and will not be joining the legal action.

During a recent court hearing, documents were disclosed that showed how Hanbury Strategy had been asked to poll members of the public for their opinions on opposition politicians such as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

The agency was co-founded by Paul Stephenson, ex-comms director at the Vote Leave campaign, and Ameet Gill, David Cameron’s former director of strategic comms.

It has been at the centre of several controversies over its close ties to the heart of the Government. In March 2020, the agency was criticised by public affairs professionals after news emerged that it was to help recruit special advisers for the Government.

Revelations

It has now emerged that in that same month, Dominic Cummings, who was then Boris Johnson’s chief advisor, ordered Alex Aiken, executive director of the Government Communication Service (GCS), to sign off on the budget “immediately” to enable Hanbury Strategy to start polling work. He added: “Anybody in CABOFF [Cabinet Office] whines tell them I ordered it from PM.”

The documents, released by the Good Law Project at the end of July, also reveal how members of the GCS were unhappy about the arrangement. One person, based in the Prime Minister’s Office and Cabinet Office, stated in an email dated just days after Cummings demanded Hanbury Strategy get the go-ahead to start work: “This all makes me really uncomfortable.”

The individual, whose name is redacted in the documents, added that they were being asked to “spend £110k of public money per month with the agency who were behind Vote Leave who have no mainstream polling experience”.

And in an email dated May 2020, a member of the GCS based in the Prime Minister’s Office and Cabinet Office said: “Hanbury measure attitude towards political figures, which they shouldn’t do using government money, but they have been asked to and it’s a battle that I think is hard to fight.”

Responding to the news, Sven Hughes, chief executive of Enigma Strategic Communications, posted: “Can this be true from Good Law Project today? Hanbury wins uncontested public [COVID-19] money to do political polling for the Tories?! This would represent a new level of corruption and depravity.”

Fighting back

In a statement, a Hanbury Strategy spokesman said: “Our team has worked on some of the most successful political campaigns of recent years and our knowledge of polling and modelling is widely appreciated as being first class.”

He added: “There was some initial scepticism by an official about our work but a few months into working together they described our output as 'brilliant' and 'exactly the type of thing that I was dreaming of seeing'.”

The statement went on to stress how the agency helped “with a national crisis” despite the risks to its reputation, with its work for the Government done “in the full knowledge that it would probably lead to politically motivated attacks against us and the risks that this would create for our business”.

The spokesman concluded: “We did it because we thought we could help save lives and it was therefore a risk worth taking. Our work contributed to what was a hugely successful public health communications campaign, which undoubtedly prevented many deaths. For that reason, if we had to make the choice again we would still agree to step up and help in this time of crisis.”

Precedent

Hanbury is listed as an 'interested party' in a court battle over the judicial review being sought by the Good Law Project over the way it was handed a large contract by the Government.

In June this year, the campaigning organisation succeeded in getting the award of a £560,000 contract for COVID-19-related comms and research to political comms agency Public First ruled unlawful by the High Court.

The Public First contract, as with the one given to Hanbury, was issued without going through the normal tender process.

And the Good Law Project argued there was “apparent bias” in the decision to give the agency the contract, given its personal links with Boris Johnson's most senior former adviser, Cummings.