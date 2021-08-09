Convicts launches a ‘purpose AOR’ offering

Seizing on a trend du jour, digital media company and creative production agency Convicts is packaging up "purpose" into an AOR offering for clients.

It formalizes existing purpose-related work the agency has been doing for its clients across creative strategy and research for brands including Audi Australia, Sotheby’s, Bacardi, Nike, Mount Sinai Hospital, Unicef and Dance Theatre of Harlem.

Leading the initiative is newly hired managing director Ali Cornford, who joins Convicts from BBH New York, where she was business director. She is reporting to Peter Maiden, CEO and Founder of Convicts, and is leading a team of more than a dozen people.

Cornford will help clients develop their mission and purpose and express that story through consumer-facing campaigns, expanding upon its creative offering. Convicts has been working with clients including Bacardi and Audi Australia as their purpose AOR.

“Especially after such a difficult year for everybody, people are taking a step back and reflecting on what matters most to them and how they want to spend their dollars,” said Cornford. “We're seeing that time and time again that consumers really want to ensure that they are buying and supporting brands that have a strong purpose and sense of conviction.”

The initiative comes at a time when roughly 72% of consumers say they are more likely to trust a company that leads with purpose, according to research from Porter Novelli and Cone.

Convicts isn’t the only agency formalizing ‘purpose’ as an offering for clients. Last week, marketing agency Cashmere was named “culture agency of record” for Taco Bell. While Cashmere’s remit was not immediately clear, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said “there’s no agency more well-equipped to build authentic connections with diverse and multiethnic audiences,” in a statement.

In May, IPG Mediabrands invested in Convicts on the back of its reputation for creating purpose-driven work that taps into culture.

