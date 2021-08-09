What perk would lure you back to the office?

Some workers are hesitant to return to the office, due to the surging delta virus, childcare issues, not wanting to spend money on the commute or just because they love working from home.

In response, certain companies are attracting staffers with impressive perks. Global real estate group CoStar is wooing staffers to return by raffling luxurious vacations by private jet, cash prizes of $10,000 and a Model S Tesla to employees at random. Meanwhile, Nuveen Real Estate is installing high-tech virtual putting greens in its office.

What perk would lure you back to the workplace?